Screenshot: Capcom

A video uploaded to the Street Fighter V Steam page revealed that E. Honda, Poison, and Lucia are the three new characters that will be added to the PlayStation 4 and PC game. The trailer, which seems to have gone live prematurely in advance of this weekend’s Evo tournament, was taken down from the Steam page almost immediately.

Street Fighter V has steadily received additional characters since its launch in 2016, but competitors have been waiting for new fighters to join the game since the devilish Kage launched in late 2018.

Sumo wrestler E. Honda is the last of the classic eight Street Fighter II world warriors to debut in Street Fighter V, and will arrive alongside two characters that made their debut in the side-scrolling beat-em-up Final Fight series: fan favorite Poison, an enemy from the first game, and deep cut Lucia, one of the playable characters in the Super Nintendo game Final Fight 3.

These new characters will be available in Street Fighter V this coming Sunday, August 4, which just so happens to coincide with the Evo 2019 finals.