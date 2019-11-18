Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Valve Announces New Half-Life Game

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:half-life
32.7K
78
Save

After some whispers earlier in the week, Valve has come out and confirmed it: the company is working on a new title called Half-Life :Alyx, which it describes as a “flagship VR game”.

Advertisement

And that’s all we know! There’ll be more revealed on Thursday at 10am PT, as the Tweet says.

I’ve wondered for years what it would be like getting to post news of a new Valve Half-Life game. This...is not how I thought it would go down.

While everyone waits until Thursday to see what the game actually looks like, Valve News Network put this video together last month piecing together years of evidence pointing towards this very announcement:

Share This Story

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts