Valheim Mod Lets You Do A Real Number On Your Character's Bones

Do you want to turn your Valheim character into a chimera creature with a skyscraper torso and legs that resemble a barstool? Me neither, but, uh, now you can!



An0nymooose’s “BoneMod” (via Rock Paper Shotgun) lets you customize the scale of your character’s bones via in-game chat commands. Whereas normally, Valheim character creation is a pretty constrained process, the mod grants you granular control over your Viking afterlife resident’s jaw, head, chest, neck, spine, arms, legs, hands, and feet.

While you could probably make a perfectly sensible-looking guy, gal, or non-binary pal with this mod, An0nymooose has elected to show off its versatility with some real gnarly boys, like Stretch Headstrong here:

And the beautiful King Torso:



And how could we forget Chinwag, the poutiest of Odin’s many sons:



Many mods these days introduce long-requested quality of life features or ideas that developers left on the drawing board. But we mustn’t forget the modders who begin with an inane idea, say, “Why not?”, and see it through to completion. They are the bravest of all—no Bonemasses about it.



