Using A Toy Lightsaber Seems Like The Best Way To Play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Luke Plunkett
Custom controller pioneer Rudeism is back with a very nice setup for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which involves a lightsaber, a glove and what looks like some very gratifying force powers.

The lightsaber is just a plastic toy version with motion sensors in it, while the glove also has motion sensors, with thumbsticks and buttons for movement and actions spread across both.

As you’d expect/hope, you swing the toy lightsaber to swing the in-game weapon, and you push your hand around to activate Cal’s force powers:

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

