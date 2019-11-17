Using A Toy Lightsaber Seems Like The Best Way To Play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Custom controller pioneer Rudeism is back with a very nice setup for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which involves a lightsaber, a glove and what looks like some very gratifying force powers.



The lightsaber is just a plastic toy version with motion sensors in it, while the glove also has motion sensors, with thumbsticks and buttons for movement and actions spread across both.

As you’d expect/hope, you swing the toy lightsaber to swing the in-game weapon, and you push your hand around to activate Cal’s force powers: