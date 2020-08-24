Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueastsnacktaku
Save
Illustration for article titled Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan
Image: Garigari-kun | The Pokemon Company
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

It’s summertime! It’s hot. Time to eat popsicles and—in you are in Japan and like Pokémon—perhaps, buy the used sticks for hundreds of dollars.

Advertisement

On June 1, as Kotaku previously reported, Garigari-kun popsicles were teaming up with Pikachu for a limited collab. A box of six Pokémon Garigari-kun cost 350 yen ($3.30), but according to Hachima (via Soranews), used sticks have been going for as high as 50,000 yen ($473).

These aren’t just any old used sticks, but rather, “winning” ones that can be exchanged for a rare Pokémon card featuring Zarude, which appears in the new Pokémon Coco animated film. You would have to eat the whole popsicle to see if you won.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan
Screenshot: Mercari

By trading in a winning stick, you can get said card.

Illustration for article titled Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan
Screenshot: Mercari
G/O Media may get a commission
Slim Fit Polo Shirt

Initially, a lot of the winning sticks have been going for under 10,000 yen ($94.55). But recently, some of the prices have gotten quite high.

Illustration for article titled Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan
Screenshot: Mercari
Advertisement

The 99,999 yen ($945. 50) stick is still unsold.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

IKEA Recreates New Catalogue In Animal Crossing

Pokimane's Apology Video Splits Twitch Streamers And YouTubers

The Best Dreamcast Games

DISCUSSION