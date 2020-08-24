Used Pokémon Popsicle Sticks Fetching High Prices Online In Japan

Image : Garigari-kun | The Pokemon Company

It’s summertime! It’s hot. Time to eat popsicles and—in you are in Japan and like Pokémon—perhaps, buy the used sticks for hundreds of dollars.



On June 1, as Kotaku previously reported, Garigari-kun popsicles were teaming up with Pikachu for a limited collab. A box of six Pokémon Garigari-kun cost 350 yen ($3.30), but according to Hachima (via Soranews), used sticks have been going for as high as 50,000 yen ($473).

These aren’t just any old used sticks, but rather, “winning” ones that can be exchanged for a rare Pokémon card featuring Zarude, which appears in the new Pokémon Coco animated film. You would have to eat the whole popsicle to see if you won.

By trading in a winning stick, you can get said card.

Initially, a lot of the winning sticks have been going for under 10,000 yen ($94.55). But recently, some of the prices have gotten quite high.



The 99,999 yen ($945. 50) stick is still unsold.