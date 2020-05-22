Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Livedoor

Ready for summer? In Japan, the popular Garigari-kun brand is getting Pikachu and Pokémon Koko themed “Garigari-kun For Adults Golden Pineapple” popsicles. It’s actually branded “For Adults” and is made with 33 percent Golden Pineapple juice.

