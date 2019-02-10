Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Upside The Spider-Verse

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Zac Retz is an artist at Disney who has also done work for companies like Blur and Dreamworks, and on movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can see more of Zac’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

