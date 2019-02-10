Upside The Spider-Verse

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Zac Retz is an artist at Disney who has also done work for companies like Blur and Dreamworks, and on movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
You can see more of Zac’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement