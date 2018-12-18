Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Yeah, this is a movie and not a video game, but a lot of people who worked on the film have been doing loads of stuff in video games recently (or came from video games). Plus, pretty much everything here looks incredible and amazing, so indulge me.

Below is a range of art made during the production of the new animated movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It’s not everything done by everyone, but it’s a nice sample of the work that went into the making of the film.

You’ll find each artist’s portfolio linked in their names below.

Robh Ruppel

Wardenlight Studio (Jessia Rossier, Bastien Grivet, Robh Ruppel)

