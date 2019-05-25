Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Pupperazzi was announced yesterday by indie studio Sundae Month and it looks to be a game where players will run around and just take photos of cute, cool and funny looking puppies. Sounds like we need to start game of the year discussions a bit earlier than usual.



Players will share the photos in-game via social media and will have to make choices on not only what dogs they photograph, but where and how they snap the pics. Pupperazzi will feature a single-player campaign, but you don’t have to play alone.

The game will also support local multiplayer, allowing dog photographers to compete with one and other. Players will also be able to upload photos they love and share them for other dog watchers to appreciate.

No specific release date was given beyond 2019. But later this year you can start taking photos of digital puppies.