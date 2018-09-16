Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Kalen Chock is a concept artist from the USA who has worked for companies like Wavedash and Cryptozoic.



You can see more of Kalen’s work at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement