The 2014 reboot of Epic’s beloved Unreal Tournament arena shooter series that was billed as a “collaboration” between a small team at Epic and the community is no longer officially being worked on, according to Epic.



“Unreal Tournament remains available in the store but isn’t actively developed,” Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney told Variety. This is probably not what the game’s community—who learned in September that the Unreal Tournament team was busy helping out with Fortnite Battle Royale—wanted to hear.

Even after years of development, Epic had continued to describe it using words like “early” and “pre-alpha,” and there hasn’t been an official update since summer of 2017. That makes sense, given that it was actually the Unreal Tournament team that originally created Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode.

At the start of this year, fans worried that this would leave Unreal Tournament rudderless. Nearly one year and zero updates later, here we are. The game was hanging on by a thread, and now it seems that thread has been snipped. Or fragged into giblet-ridden oblivion, as it were. However, the community continues to work on the game, creating new maps, weapons, and mods, and holding out hope that Epic will eventually resume development on the sci-fi shooter. Here’s hoping that loyalty eventually pays off, because otherwise, this is a pretty sad way for a developer-community collaboration to end.