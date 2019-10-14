Unpacking is a puzzle game about moving your possessions into a new home. And by “your,” I mean “somebody else’s.” By unpacking and arranging objects—all of which click and clack oh- so- satisfyingly—you’ll gain “a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.” I, personally, was not a big fan of this game’s IRL prequel, Moving, but Unpacking looks promising. It’ll be out next year.

