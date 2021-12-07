The leap from one console generation to the next continues to be a puzzle worthy of Uncharted: not terribly mind-bending, but certainly more complicated than you’d expect. The latest example, in an Escherian twist, is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, the forthcoming PlayStation 5 bundle that includes resprayed versions of the PlayStation 4 Uncharted games. Hey, at least you get a free ticket to the movie.

Following in the grand tradition of Hollywood trying, often unsuccessfully, to milk popular video game franchises, Uncharted is getting a proper game-to-film adaptation next year. It’ll star The Devil All the Time’s Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and is billed as a prequel of sorts for the games. Oddly, based on the initial trailer at least, the film seems to feature about a half a dozen set pieces from the games. W hile I’m not exactly holding my breath, the film actually looks pretty fun.

Uncharted: The Game: The Movie Versions is scheduled for wide release on February 18, 2022. If you buy or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves before February 3, you’ll get a voucher that grants you a ticket to a screening—but only on condition that you live in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, or Australia. Sony says vouchers go out via email “on or around” February 9.

As for the game(s) that grant you a ticket, well, it’s a bit more complicated.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which hits PS5 on January 28, 2022 (a PC version is planned for an unspecified date down the line), includes visually enhanced versions of 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a spinoff that some players refer to as Uncharted: The Best Uncharted. The multiplayer portion included in the original run of both games won’t be present in Legacy of Thieves.

The bundle itself costs $50. If you already own either game, an upgrade costs $10, and is available to players who’ve picked up physical or digital editions of Uncharted 4 or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or picked up the digital-only PS4 bundle that includes both.



Obviously, if you picked these games up on disc and have an all-digital edition of the PS5, you’re SOL, since disc-based players need to keep the disc in-console to play. A representative for Sony, Uncharted’s publisher, confirmed to Kotaku that you need only own one game to nab the upgrades for both. In other words, popping a physical copy of Uncharted 4 into your PS5 will grant you access to the upgraded version of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (and vice versa).

That said, if you picked up Uncharted 4 via PS Plus when it was up for grabs last April or as part of the PS5-only PS Plus Collection batch of “free” PS4 games, you’re not eligible for the upgrade. It’s also too late to pick up these games piecemeal ahead of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. Sony appears to have delisted the standalone versions, each previously available for $20, of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from the PlayStation Store. Those are now only available as a $40 bundle.

