This morning, Sony released the first official trailer for the Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland as the terminally henley-wearing rogue Nathan Drake. Movies based on video games don’t have the best track record, of course, but it nonetheless looks pretty fun..



Uncharted spent about a decade trapped in development hell, cycling through directors and writers faster than a Star Wars spin-off. When it showed up again a few years ago for real, Deadline reported that it would be rewritten as a prequel to the games. After watching the trailer, uh, yeah, no. This flick is definitely not in the same canon as the games. (That’s not how Drake and Sully meet! Also: Where mustache?)

Still, the film clearly draws inspiration from the games it’s based on, lifting set pieces and in some cases near frame-for-frame sequences from the games. Here are seven references you may have missed.