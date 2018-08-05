Uncharted 4 obviously features Nathan Drake getting pulled back into the adventuring lifestyle (that’s, uh, the game), but the opening is a smattering of domestic moments with his wife Elena that sell that game’s emotional beats. It’s even better in first person.



Modder thekempy has altered the emotional cutscene away from the limited 3rd person of the original game and into an intimate, focused first-person camera that allows you to see the work that went into the motion capture and facial animation for the scene. It really is remarkable.

Much like video game expert Tim Rogers, I am concerned about my bonkers, and even as a passive fan this really does open up my appreciation for what Uncharted 4 is doing as a game.

Here’s the scene in its original form for comparison: