It feels like forever since the war in Ukraine began, but it hasn’t even been a year; Russian tanks rolled across the border in February, just ten months ago. Yet what was once headline news has now blurred into the background for most of us, a conflict that for the rest of the world is now simmering three scrolls down the front page of a news website.



For the tens of millions of people still directly affected by the war, though, little has changed! Ukrainians are still under siege, their lands still invaded, their armed forces still locked in a struggle against a nation that within living memory was still considered a superpower.

And while the last few months have seen Ukraine gain the upper hand on the frontlines, Putin’s growing desperation has also led to a switch in tactics. With swift battlefield gains now a thing of the past, Russia has begun attacking Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles, hoping to not only knock out the nation’s fragile power network (world leaders pledged nearly $500 million just this week to help keep the lights on) but also inflict terror on the civilian population.

Advertisement

Amidst all this, Ukranians are still trying to live their lives. Including Frogwares, the developers best known for their work on the Sherlock Holmes series of games. We’ve written about their situation before, first for a miraculous Switch release given the circumstances, then for some much-needed help “relocating employees to safer areas”.

Today, the team have shared a number of images and stories on Twitter showing what the war looks like in December 2022 for those who don’t have luxury of ignoring it on the news. I’m sharing them below, but if you’d rather see them as the HellSite intended, you can find the thread here.

Advertisement

Advertisement