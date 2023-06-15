“Another Ukrainian father has lost his son,” the ministry said. “Ukraine has lost her son. The loss is irreparable. Victory is inevitable. We all owe it to Ostap.”

Sergey “LMBT” Bezhanov, CSGO coach for the Ukrainian team Monte Esports, called 0ni a hero for protecting Ukraine and everyone who lives there.

According to a report from FirstSportz, 0ni’s father Andriy Onistrat wrote a heartfelt message reminiscing about his son and the tragedy of the loss.

“Sorting through Ostap’s things,” Onistrat wrote. “Many different sensations. It hurts. I bought him many things. He asked me about some things. These are all memories. Now they are heavy and impossible to lift.”

Missiles And Massacres: Ukrainian Game Developers Persist Amid The Russian Invasion

The war between the two Eastern European countries has been especially devastating for Ukraine. According to Al Jazeera, it’ll cost some $411 billion over the next 10 years to recover and rebuild after Russia’s catastrophic and violent invasion. And, of course, no price can be put on the lives tragically lost.

