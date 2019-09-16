Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Tesla cars have an “Autopilot” feature where the car can, on a long straight drive like a highway, take care of some stuff like lane changes and cruise control. The driver is supposed to still be paying attention, but some people—like UFC fighter Kevin Lee—haven’t got time for that.



Lee posted a video of himself yesterday driving to Montréal, his Tesla in control as he stuck a Nintendo Switch to his windscreen and played some Smash.

Looks like a super fun way to pass the time, but then, and not to sound like I’m snitching, it’s also not the safest idea. As Tesla says on the company website, “current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”