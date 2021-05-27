Ubisoft's Second Movie Is Looking Much More Entertaining Than Assassin's Creed

Some great talent here. Image : Ubisoft

In theaters on June 25 and on demand July 2, Ubisoft Film & Television’s Werewolves Within is a supernatural whodunnit described in its trailer as “a good old-fashioned sleepover with guns.” Judging by the trailer it might just be a lot of fun. See for yourself.

Loosely based on Red Storm Entertainment’s 2016 VR social deduction game, Werewolves Within stars Sam Richardson as a new park ranger and Milana Vayntrub as a postal worker, both trying to keep the peace in a small town plagued by a mysterious beast. The movie also features Javier “Harvey” Guillén, also known as Guillermo from What We Do In The Shadows, who might have the best line in the trailer.

Without a big franchise like Assassin’s Creed to try to do justice to, it looks like director Josh Ruben was free to make a fun little movie. I can’t wait to see more.