Assassin's Creed Valhalla's First Expansion Out Next Month

As if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wasn’t already big enough, the game’s first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, will be out on April 29, Ubisoft announced today in a blog post .



Wrath of the Druids will send you to Ireland. The main game, of course, embraces a certain degree of weirdness, with its gods and interweaving storylines, but Wrath of the Druids sounds like it’ll get really, really weird. I mean, c’mon, there’s a cult!

The expansion is part of Valhalla’s Ostara season, which adds new skills (officially this time) and activities. Today, specifically, sees the start of the Ostara festival. I haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, but, if it’s anything like last year’s anemic Yuletide Festival, I don’t expect much.

The season also added transmog to the game, allowing players mix the appearance of one piece of armor with the stats of another. How that system was implemented, though, has resulted in some disappointment. Rather than a seamless change you can implement at any point—as it is in Ubisoft’s ridiculously named yet extremely fun Immortals Fenyx Rising—you have to pony up in-game currency. You can also only make changes at the game’s main hub, Ravensthorpe. Players aren’t happy.

Valhalla’s first add-on, the free River Raids mode, was somewhat of a disappointment. A second major expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be available down the line. No word on a release date yet, but it’s safe to say you’ll be able to lay siege to Paris.