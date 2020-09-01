ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
ubisoft
Ubisoft’s next Forward event will be September 10 at 3pm EDT, the company revealed today. A pre-show starts at 2pm EDT.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

mr-ducksauce
Mr.DuckSauce

Hahaha.

I’m waiting the next inevitable “there is no politics in our games” to not talking about their rapist company or how UMBRA is the word shadow in Latin and the black fist and social media in criticizing people in power in their game has nothing to do with politics and them being the bad guy is not political but we see your right wing pieces of shit bent.