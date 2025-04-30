Ubisoft Reveals Massive Post-Launch Road Map For Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft’s latest entry in its long-running historical fiction franchise, is set to receive some big updates over the next few months as explained in a new content roadmap released on April 30.

Last month, Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched to rave reviews from fans and critics. I called it one of the best games in the series and the best-looking open-world game I’ve ever played. Set in feudal Japan, Shadows quickly became the second best-selling game of the year so far. And now, after the dust has settled, Ubisoft has revealed a months-long roadmap that includes new features, quests, options, gear, and even big parkour improvements.

On Wednesday, Ubisoft published a short video detailing all the upcoming content and updates planned for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Most of the updates will be completely free, including a planned series of regular “Story Drops” that will add new quests, abilities, and activities while also providing more backstory for fan-favorite side characters. The first one lands in early May.

For fans of doing sick parkour leaps across buildings and up walls, Ubisoft is improving your parkour toolbox in a later May update that will add height-gaining back-ejects, fully re-animated height-gaining side-ejects, and a completely new parkour move called the Vertical Ledge Jump. This last one will let both characters jump straight up to grab low overhangs without needing a wall. Ubisoft also promises that “more little parkour tricks and improvements” will be added throughout 2025.

Another part of Shadows’ roadmap is a series of community-focused updates adding content and options based directly on player feedback, including the ability to toggle different in-game filters on and off as well as certain visual effects and character headgear during cutscenes.

Ubisoft also says it has more surprises to reveal in the future and that this roadmap isn’t everything it has planned, but just the highlights that they wanted to let fans know about.

Lastly, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will receive its first paid expansion—Claws Of Awaji—later this year, seemingly sometime after June. It will add a new region to the world as well as a new weapon for Naoi: A bow staff.

That’s a lot of content and updates! It sounds like come this time next year—assuming Ubisoft sticks to this schedule—Asssassin’s Creed Shadows will be a much bigger and better game, which is impressive considering how excellent the game was at launch last month.

