Yesterday’s typhoon caused destruction throughout Japan’s Kansai region. Some buildings were badly damaged, while others weathered the storm. Nintendo’s Kyoto headquarters took the “N” out of “Nintendo.”

Update September 17 - 6:30am: Nintendo has finally gotten its “N” back. See below.

This is what the headquarters usually looks like.

Here is a tweet from Florent Gorges, who published the French edition of my book Arcade Mania.

Below are more photos.

Updated photos below: