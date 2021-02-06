Tyanmo Is Just A Boring Little Fish

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Tynamo!



Tynamo Details

Type: Electric

Average Height: 0'08"

Average Weight: 00.7 lbs

First Added In Generation V

“Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about.” - Zack Zwiezen, idiot.

I still believe that to be true. But Tynamo almost got me. I almost didn’t have anything to say about this tiny fish that generates a bit of electricity. No offense to Tynamo, but you are just so...boring. So dull. We have small aquatic creatures that generate electricity in the real world. Even your name is boring. You look boring. But I can talk about you. I can do it. This is what I set out to do. This is my curse.

Advertisement

So uh... Tynamo. Yeah, it’s a fish. Which I already said. But it’s tiny. I also said that too. However, being so tiny it doesn’t actually generate much power alone. So it instead swims in big schools with other Tynamo and that allows them to collectively build more energy. I’m not really sure what these fish do with all this power. On Bulbapedia it doesn’t say they use it to attack powerful enemies or rip a hole in the spacetime continuum or anything cool like that. Instead, it just says “ ...they discharge electricity if in danger.” So it’s like when dogs fart after they get spooked.

Look, I’m scraping the bottom of the barrel with this dumb fish. Maybe I can do a Tesla joke? Like I’d rather ride a few of these to work than ride in a Tesla. That could be funny and get me a few sentences. But honestly, I think we all know there isn’t much more to say.

Here’s how you know you have a boring Pokemon. This is what is included in the short entry on Bulbapeida about Tynamo.

“The Pokémon Company merchandise artwork and several TCG illustrations depict Tynamo swimming in or leaping out of bodies of water.”

Advertisement

Riveting information, folks. That’s not the fault of the fine folks at Bulabpedia. At some point, you gotta write something and you just run out of actually interesting things to say. As a professional writer, I understand that very well. For example, this post!

Random Facts

Tynamo and its evolved forms are the only Pokémon

Wait, you want another one...uh... pass.

Okay, fine, this is the first Pokemon in the history of the Here’s Another Pokemon series to basically stump Zack.

Advertisement

Best Comment From Last Week

Zack you can’t just put “bad dragon” with a link attached. -Julia Q.

Well... that’s a good point.

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon