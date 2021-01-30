Sliggoo Accidentally Shoots Its Friends With Acidic Goo And Eats Them

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Sliggoo!



Sliggoo Details

Type: Dragon

Average Height: 2' 07”

Average Weight: 38.6 lbs

First Added In Generation VI

As the old saying goes: You can pick your nose, you can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your friends’ noses OR shoot acid on them and then eat them. At least that’s how I think it goes. Regardless, Sligoo is a bad friend. Which isn’t surprising, it is the evolved form of a bad dragon.



Advertisement

Sliggoo is a dragon-type Pokemon that looks more like a snail made of out melted plastic than a dragon. Like a snail it’s covered in mucus. However, unlike most snails that I know of, this mucus is actually acidic and can melt and destroy nearly anything it touches, including other Pokemon. According to Bulbapedia, this is what allows Sliggoo to eat. See, this dumb dragon-slug-thing has no teeth, so it must dissolve its prey first using its acid goo. However, it’s also mostly blind. So sometimes it just shoots it goo on friends or companions and then tries to eat them.

You know, this excuse works a few times. But eventually, you should probably learn to not just wildly shoot your goo at any blurry thing in your limited-cone of vision that moves. This is a bad way to live and will only lead to a lot of awkward situations.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

What makes this excuse feel even less plausible is that Sliggoo sports four horns that act as radar, according to some Pokedex entries. These horns can detect sounds and smells. So, maybe, Sliggoo, you could learn what your friends smell and sound like and stop splashing acid on them? Just a thought!

Advertisement

Random Facts

Where is Sliggoo’s brain? In its head? No. You are incorrect. It’s in its shell. Inside there are other important organs too. That’s where you want to aim for a kill shot.

It became blind due to its eyes devolving over time. You might see big things that look like eyes, but as we have established, it has no brain in its head, so those are more or less fake. Like the headlights

Sliggoo only cares about food. I can respect that.

Best Comment From Last Week The Last Installment

Meanwhile on Pokemon Anime: Poipole is a freindly painter! HUGS!!! 😁 -Redfox

At this point, it really does seem like there are two different Pokemon universes. The one in the show and the Hell dimension that exists in the metafiction of the Pokedex.

Advertisement

Also: Sorry for missing last week. Was busy reviewing The Medium and had to cut down my weekend content!

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon

Advertisement