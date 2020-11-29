Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
Two Of The Worst Zelda Games Have Been Recreated On The PC

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the legend of zelda
the legend of zeldazelda: the wand of gamelonzeldakotaku corepc
Illustration for article titled Two Of The Worst iZelda /iGames Have Been Recreated On The PC
Screenshot: Faces of Evil & Wand of Gamelon Remastered

Faces of Evil and Wand of Gamelon were the first two of three Zelda games Nintendo published on the ill-fated Philips CD-i system in the early 90s. They are very bad—so bad Nintendo doesn’t recognise them as series canon—but they’ve still got a certain charm to them, and so this fan effort to rebuild them from the ground up on PC is pretty neat.

Rather than remaster them, Dopply has fired up GameMaker and completely remade them, in the process saying he has “definitely [improved] them, in my humble opinion” (with stuff like new controls and a smoother framerate) over the course of four years of part-time development.

The games are of course famous for their cutscenes, which are still there, along with the fact that The Wand Of Gamelon has you playing as Zelda, but these remakes have also done a really good job of making the game’s “early 90s Sierra-point-and-click ass” background art pop.

You can download the games (and read up a little on their creation) here.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

