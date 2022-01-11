PlayStation announced Call of Duty’s collaboration with the ever-popular anime series Attack on Titan and anime fans and gamers alike are roasting the hell out of them on Twitter.

Today, Sony’s PlayStation Twitter account announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone will receive an “epic” update on January 20 in which players can unlock 10 Attack on Titan-themed items.

The upcoming “Levi Ackerman bundle” is named after the anime’s most popular character. The PlayStation blog goes into more detail as to what players can expect in the bundle, but people on Twitter don’t appear to share Sony’s excitement for the collab.

“I just took +800 psychic damage.” “Weirdest collab i’ve seen in my life.” “That aint levi thats leave.” “We got Levi at home.” “Wtf LMAO.” “This is cursed.” “LEVI DESERVES BETTER THAN THIS.”

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that I’m an Attack on Titan fan, but as someone who’s caught up on the anime and finished the manga, I’m inclined to agree with these sentiments. But because it’s my job and out of morbid curiosity, I checked out what exactly is included in the AoT x CoD collaboration. Three items had me doubled over in laughter, wondering how Activision Blizzard came up with these interpretations of the anime’s characters.

When psyching myself up for battle, be it against human-eating titans or some dude online with a high probability to send me a not-so-friendly Xbox Live message, an inspirational leader can make all the difference. CoD’s Daniel Yatsu dressed up in a Great Value survey corps Levi cosplay ain’t it. And if I felt uncomfortable looking at this random, shoddy collab, Yatsu looks absolutely miserable wearing the Levi skin. You might think twirling a titan-killing blade would be cool by default, but my man looks downright ashamed to be there.

But the two items that had me absolutely rolling were the names of two new AoT-themed guns: the Legendary “Historia” SMG and “Ymir Curse’’ assault rifle. For the life of me, I can’t get over the fact that CoD randomly named two of its guns after the lesbian couple from the show’s supporting cast. Choosing this pair as the namesakes for new guns was an interesting choice given that Sasha Blouse and Gabi Braun, the AoT characters actually famous for using guns, were right there.

To CoD’s credit, the two guns’ temperaments are appropriately in line with the lovers’ attitudes and tactical preferences.The Historia SMG is described as having “smaller-caliber magazines” and being “perfect for “Gung-Ho strategies’’ while the Ymir Curse is built for operators who “pride themselves on accurate shots” and work best when mounted. The inner machinations of CoD’s mind are an enigma.

While I haven’t played a Call of Duty game since Modern Warfare 3, I can see one reason why Fortnite has become the prime destination for crossover events. Fortnite’s cartoony artstyle lends itself to more believable character designs for crossovers with properties like Naruto. CoD’s hyper-realistic look, in comparison, just makes the Attack on Titan collaboration look cheap and unattractive. But fight on, I suppose.