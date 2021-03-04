Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastManga

Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
3
Illustration for article titled Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400
Photo: 株式会社講談社
PrevNextView All

Are you a big Attack on Titan fan? Like a really big one? Well, enjoy this enormous version of the popular manga.

Kodansha is releasing a huge compilation of the first and second installments of Attack on Titan. (Full disclosure: Kodansha International originally published my first two books.) The 96-page jumbo manga measures over 3 feet high and weighs a whopping thirty pounds.

Illustration for article titled Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400
Photo: 株式会社講談社
Illustration for article titled Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400
Photo: 株式会社講談社

Just look at how it stacks up against a normal-sized one!

Illustration for article titled Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400
Photo: 株式会社講談社
One hundred of these will be available for purchase through Kodansha’s online store, with each costing a cool 150,000 yen ($1,398), tax not included.

Illustration for article titled Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400
Photo: 株式会社講談社
The goal is to sell all copies so that it can claim the world’s largest published manga title—a record currently held by Brazilian comic Turma da Mônica. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

jilkon
Jilkon

Man, using Japanese women for scale is about as accurate as using a banana for scale.