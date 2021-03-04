Giant Attack On Titan Manga Weighs 30 Pounds And Costs $1,400

Photo : 株式会社講談社

Are you a big Attack on Titan fan? Like a really big one? Well, enjoy this enormous version of the popular manga.



Kodansha is releasing a huge compilation of the first and second installments of Attack on Titan. (Full disclosure: Kodansha International originally published my first two books.) The 96-page jumbo manga measures over 3 feet high and weighs a whopping thirty pounds.

Just look at how it stacks up against a normal-sized one!



One hundred of these will be available for purchase through Kodansha’s online store, with each costing a cool 150,000 yen ($1,398), tax not included.

The goal is to sell all copies so that it can claim the world’s largest published manga title—a record currently held by Brazilian comic Turma da Mônica.

