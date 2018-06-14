Skate fans were hoping for a Skate 4 announcement at E3 this week, and when it didn’t come, folks were bummed. Anyone watching Twitch’s official coverage of the show earlier tonight, though, were treated to a few moments of delicious hope...before having it snatched cruelly away once again.



As they wrapped up today’s show, the platform’s E3 panel—under the guise of saying they had a classic “one more thing” to announce—did this (you can see video here):

For anyone unable to watch the linked vid above, Despacito started playing over the top of it as well. Ouch.

Look at it this way, Skate fans. One day, EA may actually announce the game. And this might all have been worth it. Maybe.