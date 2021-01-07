Twitch Suspends Donald Trump's Channel To Prevent Him From Inciting 'Further Violence'

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

In the wake of yesterday’s violent, conspiracy-fueled insurrection at the Capitol Building, Twitch has elected to disable Donald Trump’s Twitch account.



In an email to Kotaku, a Twitch spokesperson explained the company’s rationale.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” the spokesperson wrote. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

Advertisement

For now, the suspension is indefinite. “We are focuse d on minimizing harm leading up to the transition of government and will reassess his account after he leaves office,” the spokesperson said.

This follows a similar decision from Facebook, which earlier today banned the reality show host turned insurrection-inciting United States president until “at least” the end of his term later this month.