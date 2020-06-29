Twitch Suspends Donald Trump For Hateful Conduct

Photo : Win McNamee ( Getty )

Today, Twitch temporarily suspended the official channel of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, for hateful conduct.

Trump’s account is generally used for online broadcasts of rallies and other events, not Trump’s nascent career as a racist Valorant player. After Twitter accounts that monitor Twitch reported that his channel had been suspended, Twitch issued a statement to Kotaku.

“Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch,” a Twitch spokesperson said in an email. “In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed.”

The representative cited two specific instances of hateful conduct: an infamous line in which he called Mexican immigrants “rapists” from a 2016 campaign rally that was recently re-broadcast on the channel and a comment from his recent Tulsa rally in which he accused a hypothetical “very tough hombre” of “breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away” to illustrate a larger point about what would happen if people couldn’t call 911.

The representative went on to say that Twitch informed Trump’s team that the President is not above the terms of service when the channel launched last year.

“Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines,” the Twitch representative told Kotaku. “We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules.”

Today, Reddit also banned the notorious “The Donald” subreddit as part of an overhaul of its hate speech and harassment policies.

