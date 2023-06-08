Advertisement
But as it turns out, Curtoss is far from alone with this issue. As a Reddit thread discusses, the issue of cranial indents caused by headphones has been raised by others in the past. One reply surfaced a video from two years ago in which streamer Nickmercs revealed the results of his occupational hazard.

Nickmercs / Den Top 10

Another Reddit thread from three years ago also goes into the phenomenon, as does this five-year old Reddit thread.

But as many have observed on Reddit and Twitter, it’s highly unlikely that headsets are actually altering the shape of anyone’s skull. It takes around 297 pounds of pressure to cause damage to the human skull, according to one study. So what we’re seeing in these examples is the result of the headset pushing down on fat and soft tissue, or is nothing more than the natural shape of some people’s heads. Any indentation would likely go away with a bit of massaging and a long enough break from wearing a headset.

And while you may worry about the shape of your head being altered from wearing headphones for prolonged periods of time, as someone who suffers from tinnitus I can tell you the real danger is to your hearing. Please folks, watch the volume on these things.