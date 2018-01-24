Yesterday, Snoop Dogg livestreamed the early access survival game SOS, a game where 16 players need to work together to escape a dangerous island. He appeared to do a pretty good job grabbing loot even though he wasn’t actually playing the game. It led some viewers to cry foul about the celebrity endorsement and whether or not it matters that, for once in his life, Snoop Dog wasn’t a player.

Snoop spent an hour on stream where he appeared to play SOS, running along with teammates to gather treasure and shoot guns. SOS players can team up or work against each other to find a hidden relic, eventually needing to reach an extraction point to leave the island with the loot.



For a while, it looked like Snoop was playing the game. He grabbed items, ran with his team, and had conversations about pineapple rum. Snoop then demonstrated his killer ability to play video games while smoking a blunt and looking down to read the ingredients that go into his brand of premium plant nutrients. He also does a rap about papayas and killing demons with knives.

Audience reaction was split between viewers who were amused and others who presumably expected authentic gameplay on a promotional livestream:

GIF

“Is he really pretending to play?” one viewer asked. “Lame.”



“He so obviously doesn’t care about this game,” another added.



Some commenters were quick to compare the “fail” with Snoop’s visit to the Electronic Games Expo in 2016, where he played the online shooter Battlefield 1 alongside Jamie Foxx and Zac Efron. Other responses to the SOS stream were more forgiving, laughing at the spectacle of it.



“When you smoke as much as Snoop, you transcend keyboards and just do shit with your mind,” a viewer explained.

While it is possible that Snoop has completely escape our reality and can control objects with his brain, a much more reasonable explanation happened towards the end of the stream. Wrapping up, Snoop began to muse on how fun the game appeared before adding that it would have been even better if he was actually playing it himself. SOS developers Outpost Games did not respond to Kotaku in time for publication.



“I wish I really knew that shit you were doing for me,” Snoop said, looking off camera. “They were probably like Snoop is a fucking genius in this game.”



All of this asks the question: is Snoop Dogg a fake gamer guy? Not really. Snoop is an avid player of the Madden football games who often posts clips of him and his friends playing the game on his Instagram. Showing up for the SOS stream was a stunt but he still interacted with players and had a good time of it. Twitch is a performative platform where viewers obsess over streamers who are good at games. Snoop isn’t a top tier battle royale player and doesn’t have to be. He’s just a dude who probably made more money in an hour than most of us will see in a year.

