Nathan Grayson
Image: Forkgirl

Twitch has reinstated body painting streamer Forkgirl’s account after indefinitely suspending it last week for nudity. In an email to Forkgirl, the company explained that, by its standards, she had not adequately covered her chest, but acknowledged that the rules may not have been entirely clear. Read more in my updated story.

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

