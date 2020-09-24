Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Turn Your Xbox Controller Into A Flight Stick

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:xbox
xboxflight simulatorStar Wars: Squadronsmods3d printingkotaku core
Save
Illustration for article titled Turn Your Xbox Controller Into A Flight Stick
Screenshot: Akaki Kuumeri

Hey, Flight Simulator is out, and Squadrons is on the way. What better time to be playing games that require expensive dedicated peripherals! Only the economy sucks and you’ll never use those flight sticks for anything else, so maybe try this cool mod that’ll do kinda the same thing, only for your Xbox controller.

Advertisement

Designed by Akaki Kuumeri, this HOTAS (hands on throttle-and-stick) mod is 3D-printed, snaps together (so no glue!) and gives you the precision and leverage to turn an everyday controller into the kind of gentle, comfortable peripheral that makes flying in video games so damn fun.

Is it going to match the performance of a $200 stick? No! Is this a whole lot cheaper, since you can download it here for free? Uh, yes.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Microsoft On Japan: "We Learn From The Past"

Sony Confirms There's No Free PS5 Upgrade For PS4 Spider-Man Players

Destiny 2 Is Getting Snow Storms

Let's Rank The Call of Duty Games, From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

SirH0LLYW000D
Sir E

Well now ive seen practically everything 🤯 got to give them credit!