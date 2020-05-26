Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Trying to Explain a Strange Anime Hairstyle

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animeinternetkotakueastjapan
145
25
[Image: Dengeki Online]
[Image: Dengeki Online]
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

Rachel Moore (aka Ran Mouri) is one of the main characters in the hugely popular Case Closed (aka Detective Conan). Her hair is bizarre.

Advertisement

It’s bizarre because she’s a regular person and not some character from fantasy or another planet. Those wild coifs are excusable. But hers? It should conform to regular laws of hair. Yet...

[Image: GirlsChannel]
[Image: GirlsChannel]
Advertisement
[Image: Logsoku]
[Image: Logsoku]

This is why the character can be tricky for cosplayers.

[Image: SquallChannel via Twipple]
[Image: SquallChannel via Twipple]

Oh. Hrm. It’s like a hair cone.

[Image: Rui Kumae Blog]
[Image: Rui Kumae Blog]
Advertisement

Even official cosplay looks off. Here, we have model Rui Kumae dressed as the character at a press event for a Detective Conan app.

[Image: Mkun588]
[Image: Mkun588]
Advertisement

See how Kumae’s cosplay stacks up against the character? Let’s see how some other talented cosplayers bright the hairdo to life:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fans do like to have fun with the character’s hair.

Illustration for article titled Trying to Explain a Strange Anime Hairstyle
Advertisement

No wonder people often make fun of Mouri’s hair.

[Image: Koala]
[Image: Koala]
Advertisement

But the character’s hair wasn’t always like this. When the Detective Conan manga debuted in 1994, the character had a fairly normal ‘do. But then it evolved, as you can see in these images via Twitter user Takumi.

[Image: Takumi]
[Image: Takumi]
Advertisement

What caused the change? Maybe her hair became patterned after pop star Shizuka Kudo’s style? In Japan, Kudo was incredibly popular in the 1980s and the 1990s.

Advertisement

So, that isn’t a hair cone on the character’s head, but a popular hairstyle of the time. Takumi redrew the character in a more realistic fashion, showing how the ‘do actually works and that Ran Mouri isn’t a conehead.

Advertisement

Phew. Good to know! But wait. In the anime, her hair has a highlight, which confuses things, indeed making it look like there is a hair cone on her head.

[Image: Takumi]
[Image: Takumi]
Advertisement

You know what could be the answer to this puzzling hair?

[images: Naver]
[images: Naver]
Advertisement
[images: Naver]
[images: Naver]

This article was originally published on April 26, 2016. It has since been updated.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

8 Great Anime Series For People Who Don’t Like Anime

A Bet Over Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screwed Me Out Of $30

Dota 2's New Summer Battle Pass Adds Female Anti-Mage, Guilds, And More

The Best Civilization VI Mods