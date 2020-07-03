Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Toys

Transformers Meets Back To The Future With A Robot DeLorean

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:back to the future
back to the futureTransformershasbroaction figuresautobotsdecepticonsgreat scott
8
Save
Gif: Hasbro/Kotaku

Meet Gigawatt. He’s a robot that transforms into the iconic DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future. Hasbro made Gigawatt to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the science fiction classic. It was either this, or the train from Back to the Future 3. I think Hasbro chose wisely.

Advertisement

Every iconic vehicle deserves a Transformer. Hasbro’s done the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and a whole host of Star Wars vehicles back in the day. It’s about damn time the DeLorean has its day. One moment Gigawatt is everybody’s favorite gull-wing vehicle, complete with a hook for catching wire-directed lightning bolts.

Illustration for article titled iTransformers/i Meets iBack To The Future/i With A Robot DeLorean
Photo: Hasbro
Advertisement

The next moment, approximately 17 steps later, it’s a gorgeous barrel-chested robot sporting a pair of Doc Brown’s signature goggles and wearing a flux capacitor on its chest.

Illustration for article titled iTransformers/i Meets iBack To The Future/i With A Robot DeLorean
Photo: Hasbro
G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

If you look closely, you can even see some important dates from the movie set in the robot’s chest.

Illustration for article titled iTransformers/i Meets iBack To The Future/i With A Robot DeLorean
Photo: Hasbro
Advertisement

Gigawatt is supposed to be up for preorder at Walmart, limited to 1,985 (with numbered license plates) pieces to coincide with the year of the movie’s release, but the $30 listing is currently showing up as out of stock. That’s unfortunate.

Illustration for article titled iTransformers/i Meets iBack To The Future/i With A Robot DeLorean
Photo: Hasbro
Advertisement

Not all is lost. Hasbro plans on releasing a variant of the figure in October, to coincide with the release of the first issue of IDW’s Transformers/Back to the Future crossover comic. Marty and Doc must stop a Decepticon plot to steal their time machine, with the help of the time machine itself. Sounds like fun.

Hasbro missed an opportunity not naming this bot Great Scott, but otherwise I am quite pleased.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Last Of Us 2 Glitch Makes A Splash

Let's Check In On Japan's Latest Giant Gundam Statue

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst