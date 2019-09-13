Kotaku Soundtrack Track: Keep Your Mouth Shut | Artist: Anthony Green (ft. Nathan GraysonToday 8:15pmFiled to: kotaku soundtrackFiled to: kotaku soundtrackkotaku soundtrackmusicanthony greenmetapostSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Track: Keep Your Mouth Shut | Artist: Anthony Green (ft. Summer Swee-Singh) | Album: Would You Still Be With StringsShare This StoryAbout the authorNathan GraysonNathan GraysonKotaku reporter. Beats: Twitch, PC gaming, Overwatch.EmailTwitterPosts