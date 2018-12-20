The folks at Japanese toymaker Good Smile Company continue their quest to chibify the entire Overwatch roster with the Nendoroid version of Lucio. Look at his tiny tats!

As Overwatch characters go, Lucio strikes me as one of the more confident, fun-loving members of the group. Good Smile’s tiny version captures his self-assured swagger perfectly. It’s the eyebrows. And the teeth.

Lucio’s distinctive original color scheme works incredibly well in toy form. Green, yellow and blue with silver accents really make the figure pop. I also love the dreds, lightly articulated to help with posing potential.

Lucio comes with both his cheeky grin and a more reserved smile. Clear plastic bits allow fans to recreate sonic amplifier blasts and wall rides. And, as is the case with all Overwatch Nendoroid figures, there are extra pieces included to recreate his ultimate.

So sweet. Lucio is available now for preorder through the Good Smile Company store, with an expected ship date of August 2019. After that, they’ll show up at Target for some reason. Target is weird.

