Having made one hell of a detour into the lands of Warhammer, Total War is returning to its historical roots for its next big strategy game. And it’s doing so in a region the series has never visited before: China.



Note that this isn’t another expansion or experimental title; this is the next full, new historical Total War game, the first of its kind since 2013's Rome II.

Total War: Three Kingdoms—which is out this Fall—is set in 190CE, and looks to be borrowing at least some of Warhammer’s RPG-like ideas, with a strong emphasis on hero units.

Looks cool! Or the setting does, at least, since we don’t actually see any of the game in that clip. What’s most incredible about the trip to China is that it’s the first time a mainline historical Total War has visited a new era since Empire’s release in 2009 (Shogun and Rome being sequels to older games).



Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to light another candle in my vigil for Empire II, which at this rate is another 18 years away...