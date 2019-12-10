Photo : DrLupo

Top streamers Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, Saqib “Lirik” Zahid, and Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar have all signed “multi-year” exclusivity deals with Twitch. Twitch partners are technically exclusive to the plat form already, so this is being billed as a “re-signing” in a time that’s seen popular streamers like Ninja, Shroud, and CouRage leave Twitch for platforms like Mixer and YouTube. The terms of this Twitch deal were not disclosed, but given that these are some of Twitch’s biggest streamers, it’s not hard to imagine that what they signed is probably far nicer than the standard partner contract.

