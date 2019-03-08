Photo: Beyond The Summit (Twitter)

The first ever Smash Ultimate Summit is here. After years of success in bringing its collective weirdness to Super Smash Bros. Melee, Beyond the Summit is finally launching its hybrid esports tournament format, complete with casual couch banter and comedy sketches, for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.



Invited players include the likes of MkLeo, ZeRo, Mew2King, and Leffen. Others, like Mang0, were voted in by fans. There will be one notable absence: Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey. While not as much of a household name as some Smash players, he’s established himself as one of the best Smash Ultimate players currently competing after taking first place at Frostbite 2019 in a tough two-set series against Leonardo “MkLeo” Lopez Perez.

Tweek didn’t campaign for a vote-in spot, however, and didn’t get a direct invite. He also failed to snag one of the remaining spots by winning last weekend’s Ultimate Nimbus tournament. While the event boasts booze and gags with an eye toward entertaining the audience back home and generating the next wave of Smash memes, the roughly $50,000 prize pool means the competition will be stiff.

Crew battles are tonight, followed by singles pools on Saturday at 1:00 a.m. Eastern, followed by more shenanigans that night, including a commentator crew battle. The final bracket will get underway on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The entire thing will be streamed live on Beyond the Summit’s Twitch channel.

The second season of Overwatch League is in its fourth week. Paris Eternal takes on the Vancouver Titans tonight at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, while on Saturday, things kick off at 3:00 p.m. with Los Angeles Valiant, who will be looking for their first win of the season against the Houston Outlaws. The full schedule is available on the OWL website, with matches streaming on the Play Overwatch Twitch channel.

You can also catch Saturday Fight Night live on NBC right after Saturday Night Live ends at 1:00 a.m. It’ll be North vs. South in Street Fighter V, as California’s best players duke it out in a Los Angeles-based open tournament. If you’ve already cut the cord, you can always catch the proceedings streaming live on the Level Up Live Twitch channel.