Tomorrow’s PS5 Beta Is A Great Reason To Get Into Final Fantasy XIV

Intrigued by how much players love Final Fantasy XIV but unsure how to get started? The game’s open beta for the PlayStation 5 starts tomorrow, promising sharper graphics, faster frame rates, and shorter loading times than the PlayStation 4 version. All that plus a generous free trial makes this week a good time to get into the massively popular MMO.

The PS5 version of Final Fantasy XIV is pulling me back in to try the game in a brand-new way. For years I’ve avoided the console version of Square Enix’s online RPG. For one, I’m worried about juggling skills and abilities using a game controller instead of my trusty keyboard. And second, console versions of PC MMORPG games have always been muddy and slow. According to today’s post on the PlayStation Blog about the PS5 beta, however, this new version will run at 1440p at 60 frames per second, which sounds nice and speedy. I’m also a fan of the super-fast loading times Square Enix has been showing off, and I’m intrigued by the use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback for mount footsteps and gathering actions. Who knows, maybe it’s time for me to stop making fun of my console-playing Free Company companions and take up the gamepad myself?



Existing PS4 players will get access to the beta for free, as will new players who sign up for the game’s free trial, which gives them access to the full game plus the Heavensward expansion, allowing them to level from 1 to 60 unhindered. Past that you’ll need to purchase a copy of the game, but your progress from the trial will be waiting for you if you do.