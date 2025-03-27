Fans React To The Best Moment From The New Nintendo Direct

A surprise Nintendo Direct to cap off eight years of the original Switch just before next week’s Switch 2 showcase closed out with a shockingly lowkey banger: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. The Tomodachi Life series is like Animal Crossing but stars unnerving Miis instead of cute animals, and the trailer for the sequel closed out with a bizarre moment that became instant meme fodder.

A Mii stands with her back to the camera. A second Mii approaches. She first looks the same size but then gets bigger and bigger until she has to bow down to look the first Mii in the face. “Did you want to talk?” the giant Mii asks in a low, distorted voice. The first Mii wakes up from dreaming on a park bench when the second Mii, now normal size, walks by in the background. “Glad that was only a dream,” the first says in a randomly inflected computer voice. I would gladly watch an entire season of this David Lynch fever dream. Call it Twin Miis.

Like all the best moments that later become memes, it had big energy. Everyone took something different away from the encounter:

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be the first new entry in 10 years after Miitopia and Miitomo when it arrives in 2026. Players will get to create their own Mii characters and voyeuristically observe their lives on a faraway island. “Get involved with their relationships and experience all the weird and wonderful ways these Mii characters interact,” Nintendo writes in the game’s description. “You may even drop in on their dreams!”

Big Lady Mii is clearly only the tip of the iceberg. Who knows what madness awaits down the other rabbit holes? Surely this means Miis are also making a come back for the Switch 2. Living the dream indeed.

