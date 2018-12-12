Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Earlier this year, the Kadokawa Cinema Shinjuku revamped itself as an anime specialty movie theater. Now this month, the theater is getting more than a complete rebranding.



IT Media reports that of December 22, the theater will be called EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku with “EJ” being short for “Entertainment Japan.” Besides the anime-only movie theater, it will also merch sales area and a space available for themed anime cafes and events.

Seems like a nice place to watch anime on the big screen.

