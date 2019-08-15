Right now, Japan is going through a bubble tea boom. The beverage is so popular that a bubble tea amusement park called Tokyo Tapioca Land recently opened. Shame it looks kind of depressing.



In Japanese, bubble tea is called tapioca drink or simply tapioca.

Before Tokyo Tapioca Land opened, concept art showed an amusement area inspired by the drink, complete with on-site vendors and photo ops.

Images from Tokyo Tapioca Land’s official Twitter look fun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But according to some attendees, it doesn’t live up to expectations, whatever those might have been.

Advertisement

It costs 1,200 yen ($11.30) to enter Tapioca Land. The place looks cheap and slapped together. There are only four stalls selling the drink, which is not included in the entrance fee. Oh, and there is no bathroom.

Advertisement

But you can buy Tapioca Land emblazoned souvenirs for a couple bucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As soon as Tapioca Land opened, people took to Twitter, calling the themed beverage park “awful,” “shabby” and “gloomy.” It was also lambasted as amateur-looking and compared to a school fair.

Advertisement

It has inspired some meme images and humorous comparisons.

Advertisement