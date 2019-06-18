Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Artist Tokyo Genso imagines what Tokyo, the world’s biggest city, would look like in ruins. The results are beautiful and haunting.



Via Spoon & Tamago, here is a look at his art.

Here is a look at how Tokyo Genso puts together his art.

For more, check out Tokyo Genso’s Twitter. You can buy his art book right here.