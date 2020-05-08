Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Sea will continue to remain closed. The resort’s website states, “The reopening of the Parks was to be decided in mid-May; however, based on the extension of the state of emergency declaration, hereafter, the decision on the reopening date will be made and announced once the requests from Government and local municipalities have been lifted.”
