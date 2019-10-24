Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tokyo Burger King Is Crawling With Zombies. Literally.

Brian Ashcraft
Image: Burger King

The Burger King in Tokyo’s Shibuya is infested with zombies—or, at least, people paid to look like zombies.

To celebrate Halloween, this Burger King has been turned into what the fast-food chain is calling the “Shibuya Ghost Store.”

Image: Burger King
Image: Burger King

Inside, there are people dressed as zombies, a new “No Whopper After Life” slogan, and a white-bunned “Ghost Whopper.”

Here are said zombies:

The Shibuya Ghost Store will run until October 31, but the zombies will only be there on the 23rd, the 24th, 26th, and Halloween.

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

