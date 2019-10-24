Tokyo Burger King Is Crawling With Zombies. Literally.

The Burger King in Tokyo’s Shibuya is infested with zombies—or, at least, people paid to look like zombies.



To celebrate Halloween, this Burger King has been turned into what the fast-food chain is calling the “Shibuya Ghost Store.”

Image : Burger King

Image : Burger King

Inside, there are people dressed as zombies, a new “No Whopper After Life” slogan, and a white-bunned “Ghost Whopper.”



Here are said zombies:

The Shibuya Ghost Store will run until October 31, but the zombies will only be there on the 23rd, the 24th, 26th, and Halloween.