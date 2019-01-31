Today, Twitch added new moderation tools that include channel-specific details about each user. Mods can now see number of messages, bans, timeouts, and user-specific comments from other mods. This will hopefully allow them to more effectively keep chat, er, not terrible. Take that, improbably named user BabyRage.
